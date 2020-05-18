Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 85.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,182 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1,445.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE UN traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.94. 103,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,582,700. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever NV has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $63.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.84%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

