Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,743 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

CBU stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Bank System news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock worth $776,464 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.