Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 12,515 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,257,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15,925.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 711,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,149,000 after buying an additional 707,071 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,598,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after purchasing an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after purchasing an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.16. 62,161 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $70.48.

