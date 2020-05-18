Analyzing Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Callon Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 5 14 3 0 1.91 Laredo Petroleum 1 6 3 0 2.20

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $6.22, suggesting a potential upside of 795.26%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $3.80, suggesting a potential upside of 386.35%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 10.11% 7.57% 4.17% Laredo Petroleum -11.74% 15.18% 6.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callon Petroleum and Laredo Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $671.57 million 0.41 $67.93 million $0.76 0.91 Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.22 -$342.46 million $0.74 1.06

Callon Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum. Callon Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.35, indicating that its share price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Callon Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2018, it had assembled 120,617 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 238,167 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

