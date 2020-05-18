Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hubbell (HUBB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) recently:

5/8/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

5/1/2020 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $128.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $163.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/15/2020 – Hubbell was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

4/15/2020 – Hubbell had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

3/31/2020 – Hubbell was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/23/2020 – Hubbell had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.71. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $85.62 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 54,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

