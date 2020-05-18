Analysts Set Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target at $18.31

Shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 10,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $141,457.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunrun by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.33, a PEG ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.87. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

