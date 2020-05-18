Analysts Set Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Price Target at $12.38

Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $15.75 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $859.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,228.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Ross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,063.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,700 shares of company stock worth $268,582. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,008,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,558,000 after acquiring an additional 123,959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 116,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 34,391 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 514,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 22,283 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 45,264 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

