Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TE Connectivity (TEL)

5/15/2020 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity reported fiscal second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates but declined year over year due to end-market weakness. Nevertheless, its global manufacturing strategy and high levels of automation in factories acted as tailwinds. Further, strong momentum across interventional applications led to growth in medical. Additionally, the company experience solid momentum in defense market during the reported quarter. We believe continued solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives, are likely to remain positives. However, slowdown in the global auto-production and inventory destocking remain concerns. Further, supply chain disruptions are likely to be headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

5/6/2020 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2020 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TE Connectivity reported fiscal second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates but declined year over year due to end-market weakness. Nevertheless, its global manufacturing strategy and high levels of automation in factories acted as tailwinds. Further, strong momentum across interventional applications led to growth in medical. Additionally, the company experience solid momentum in defense market during the reported quarter. We believe continued solid execution of the company’s strategic plans especially cost reduction and footprint consolidation initiatives, are likely to remain positives. However, slowdown in the global auto-production and inventory destocking remain concerns. Further, supply chain disruptions are likely to be headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry over a year.”

4/29/2020 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $108.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – TE Connectivity is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $109.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $72.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

