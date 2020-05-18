Analog Devices (ADI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Analog Devices to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.02-1.18 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.02-$1.18 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Analog Devices to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADI stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.53.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $144.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

