Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.11.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FOLD opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 9,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $88,770.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,361,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 17,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $198,308.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,771 shares of company stock worth $1,161,184 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 314.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,868 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,255,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,965,000 after purchasing an additional 78,720 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,389,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 389,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.