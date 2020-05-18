Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americas Gold And Silver Corporation is a metal producer. It is engaged in the exploration, development, operation and acquisition of precious metal properties. The company’s properties consist of San Rafael mine in Mexico and the Galena Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Gold And Silver Corporation, formerly known as Americas Silver Corporation, is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.70 price target (up previously from $4.60) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.74 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $54,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

