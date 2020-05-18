American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AHOTF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities downgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $1.55 on Thursday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

