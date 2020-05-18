American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AEP opened at $79.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

