American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Holdings Increased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 554.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $79.86. The stock had a trading volume of 784,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,351. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

