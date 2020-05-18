AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of AMADY stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.02. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

