AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AMADY. UBS Group raised shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.00.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR stock opened at $38.53 on Thursday. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.02.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

