Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $39,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK increased its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,360.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,245.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,326.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.