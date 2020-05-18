Allen Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,179 shares of company stock worth $1,106,471 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.22. 28,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,422. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.18. Hershey Co has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

