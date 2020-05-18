Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,273,000 after buying an additional 72,174 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 228,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,224,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,456,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.73. 287,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.01 and a 1 year high of $180.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $202.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

