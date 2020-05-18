Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 779,047 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 779,047 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $16,171,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. NFC Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 811,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 215,480 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 441,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 177,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 185.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 159,299 shares during the period.

NTG traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 26,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,155. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $146.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

