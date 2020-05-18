Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 658,024 Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) by 85.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 658,024 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 260.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 54,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 29,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,995. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

