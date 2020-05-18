Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 212,364 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 212,364 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $11.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 13,293,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,790,794. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $271.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

