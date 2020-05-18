Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Alteryx by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,974,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,681,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,760,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,387,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,357,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 4,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $626,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.54, for a total transaction of $920,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,922 shares of company stock worth $65,871,654. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AYX traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $136.18. 49,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,073. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,722.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 1.28%. Alteryx’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

