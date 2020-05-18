Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $162,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,570,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,219,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.29.

In related news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $26,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $3,583,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,240,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,568,626.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock worth $4,370,700 and have sold 3,436 shares worth $333,268. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $3.98 on Monday, hitting $95.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $153.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

