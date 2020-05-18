Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 399 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.35. 2,297,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,624,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

