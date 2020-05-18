Allen Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. 31.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,483. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $482.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 33.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TCPC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.