Allen Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.01. 1,097,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

