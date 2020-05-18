Allen Investment Management LLC Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

MS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 440,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,624,442. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.68 per share, for a total transaction of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock worth $5,467,420. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

