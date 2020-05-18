Allen Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,580.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NKE stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.77. 2,222,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,500,767. The company has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

