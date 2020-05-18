Allen Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,810 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,163,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,759,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

