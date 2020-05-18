Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.76

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.69, with a volume of 1142100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,041,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 237,571 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $5,452,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,720,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 186.9% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,059 shares during the period.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

