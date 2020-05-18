Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.54.

NYSE:ALK traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.89. 122,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,179 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after purchasing an additional 665,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

