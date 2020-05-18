Airtel Africa’s (AAF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Airtel Africa from GBX 78 ($1.03) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of LON AAF opened at GBX 37.65 ($0.50) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 62. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 25.74 ($0.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 82.45 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.08. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, insider Liisa Annika Poutiainen purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £7,790 ($10,247.30).

Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Limited provides mobile telecommunication services to customers in Nigeria, East Africa, and rest of Africa. It offers services to approximately 99 million small, medium, and high-usage customers; mobile data services to 30 million customers; and mobile banking services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

