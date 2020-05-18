Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AEM. ValuEngine upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $68.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 45,380 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,658 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 60.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

