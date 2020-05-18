AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their market perform rating on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.44 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,768.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

