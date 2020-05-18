AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,887 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after buying an additional 19,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Edison International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 657,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $55.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

