AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 29,264 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,431 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,264 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HP by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 112,660 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HP by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. First American Bank bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $2,665,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

