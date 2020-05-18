AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,694 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $541,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME stock opened at $181.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.32. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.95.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on CME Group from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.67.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

