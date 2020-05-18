Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $73.00 at Citigroup

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.48% from the company’s previous close.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.10. 2,523,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,740,750. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.58. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after buying an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

