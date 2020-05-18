ACERINOX SA/ADR’s (ANIOY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ANIOY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.70. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACERINOX SA/ADR will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About ACERINOX SA/ADR

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

