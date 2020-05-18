Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Sells $380,493.75 in Stock

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) VP Bhupendra C. Shah sold 5,575 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $380,493.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ACIA opened at $67.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $125.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million. Acacia Communications had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that Acacia Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acacia Communications by 138.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,272,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,471,000 after acquiring an additional 738,026 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 86.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,315,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 608,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $34,471,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acacia Communications by 635.8% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 531,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 459,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $15,135,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

