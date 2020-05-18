AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

ABBV has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.