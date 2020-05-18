Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $398,420,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $281,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $91.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $159.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,601 shares of company stock worth $15,485,416. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.