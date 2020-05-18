704 Shares in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,179,000 after buying an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,566,000 after buying an additional 76,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $150.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

