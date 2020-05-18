5,354 Shares in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Purchased by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 41.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after buying an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $265,482,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $258,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,686 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.38. 68,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,947,246. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

