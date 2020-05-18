5,038 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,407,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,969 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,368,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,211 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 594.0% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 746,652 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,704,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,541,000 after buying an additional 497,902 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS opened at $68.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

