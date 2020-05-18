3,016 Shares in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 18,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,441,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,929 shares of company stock worth $3,476,727 over the last three months.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.

A opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.76. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $90.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.