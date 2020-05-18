2,751 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Celanese by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Celanese by 232.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Celanese by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 57,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE CE traded up $5.83 on Monday, hitting $82.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,969. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

