2,690 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after purchasing an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $659,354,000 after purchasing an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $492,928,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,959,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $233,472,000 after purchasing an additional 134,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.