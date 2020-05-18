21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.60

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 7454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
