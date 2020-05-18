21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.60

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 7454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,377,000 after purchasing an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,879,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

